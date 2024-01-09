BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County continues its path towards CARE Court — one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans to address homelessness in California. While the county could see this happening in the summer, now is the time to start preparations.

Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services received approval on Tuesday to designate staff to initiate Welfare and Institutions Code Section 5150. More professionals have been approved to evaluate individuals with severe mental health symptoms and involuntarily commit them for treatment if needed.

“This is an evaluation process, so the 5150 is actually to transport an individual to a secure facility to be evaluated prior to a hospitalization,” said Alison Burrowes, newly appointed Director of Kern Behavioral Health. “This allows the individual to have that period of evaluation just to confirm that they really do need this assistance.”

Another pillar for mental health is the globally recognized 988 suicide hotline. Supervisors approved adding around a dozen health specialists to operate the 988 center, which now receives calls, texts and app messages from not just all over the country, but all over the world.

“We are receiving calls throughout the day of individuals who just need someone to speak to and to hear them,” said Javon Kemp, 988 Crisis Line Director.

These undercover heroes work 12-hour shifts and have a wide arrange of experience. They say the first step to improve mental health in the community is to accept the need for help.

“Individuals are staying away from, or trying to avoid mental health services, when it’s really what they need,” said Kemp.

The 988 Center is interested in adding more people to their team. You can find more information here.