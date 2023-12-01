BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bit by bit, the pieces of our lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming back. That’s certainly the case at CALM, where for 21 years now the HolidayLights have delighted young and old alike. And, after a three-year hiatus, the Central California Children’s Railroad is back as well, full-speed. So to speak.

For the first time since 2019, both the railroad and the annual HolidayLights show are up and running simultaneously and at full capacity.

It’s the railroad’s 18th season at the California Living Museum, Bakersfield’s nonprofit zoo, which specializes in rehabilitating injured and sick animals native to this part of California.

COVID had turned the colorful, world-class holiday display into an impressive but less interactive stay-in-your car drive-thru. Now it’s again a walk-through experience — just as creator Josh Barnett intended it — and, thanks to a hearty bunch of volunteers, the accompanying 24-inch gauge railroad is part of the experience, free with admission to HolidayLights.

Randy Gruber has been a member of this close knit group of volunteers since Day 1 — 2005, after he retired as principal of Stockdale High School.

“Our last HolidayLights was December of 2019,” he said. “In 2020, as we all know, COVID hit and CALM shut down. We shut down.”

The crew was permitted to work on projects, but no train rides. A year later they were able to resume on a limited basis. Meanwhile, for three years, HolidayLights was strictly a drive-thru experience.

“Now,” Gruber said, “we have fully arrived back to where we were, actually, before 2020 — and let’s just say we’re thrilled with that.”

The CALM train, brainchild of retired school administrator Warner Brooks, covers a two-thirds-mile loop adjacent to the zoo at the breakneck speed of 6 mph, slowing to 3 mph as it passes Buzzard’s Bluff, the train route’s Old West town. There are no furry CALM residents along the train route, unless you count the prehistoric metal critters that once stood guard at Buck Owens’ private ranch on Lerdo Highway. They were donated by his family after his death in 2006. For now, the only native living things along the train route are these endangered cacti.

The CALM railroad’s core group is composed of about 15 people, 14 men and one woman – each of whom provides a different area of expertise. Fourteen-year volunteer Don Bledsoe has laid track, built railroad cars and has continued to play train conductor.

“We have different skills,” Bledsoe said. “Some of us can work with electronics, some of us do manual labor, or dig ditches. We have carpenters, we have woodworkers, welders. It’s a varied group of people. And because of that we can accomplish just about anything.”

Among the volunteers, John Harbin is a hydraulics expert and Mark Huntley is an electrician.

Every Tuesday morning someone brings doughnuts and the volunteers assemble for what they call the Circle of Knowledge.

“(I) thoroughly enjoy the work and the volunteerism,” Bledsoe said, “and we get a lot accomplished.”

The railroad cars of CALM’s original train are a hodgepodge of different styles and origin stories, restored in a few cases from metal salvage.

“We have a vision, a plan, for our layout,” Gruber said, “but as far as the train itself, whatever we find we can work with, we’ll add it on.”

The engine and several of the cars arrived in 2002, purchased from a defunct Christmas tree farm in Oregon. Two cars were built almost from the wheels up, one of them outfitted to accommodate wheelchairs. Two others were first used at a kiln to transport hot, freshly baked bricks and they were converted to haul passengers by the CALM crew. The caboose is a half-sized reconstruction of the real thing, also built by the volunteers.

CALM’s second train, the C.P. Huntington, is a scaled replica of an 1863 locomotive.

The kids love it, but what do the volunteers get out of it? Well, yes, doughnuts, but also purpose and camaraderie.

“There’s nothing more fulfilling, and nothing more thrilling, than to see young people smile,” Gruber said.

“To see the kids enjoying the train and really getting a big kick out of it,” Bledsoe said, “that is really the reward at the end of the day.”

The volunteers don’t retire from the CALM children’s railroad. When their time comes, they simply pass into that good night. Because the railroad isn’t so much a hobby as it is a mission.

So, bring your gloves and your knit cap — it can get cold at CALM — but also bring your enthusiasm for holiday nostalgia. The Central California Children’s Railroad at CALM is back.