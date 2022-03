BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s largest model train show continues this weekend at the fairgrounds.

The Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society is hosting the show at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Model train vendors from the across the U.S. are offering up displays featuring dozens of tables model railroading equipment plus door prizes and raffles.

Admission is $8 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

The show runs for one more day on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.