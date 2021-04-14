Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week the Kern County Department of Public Health had a record turnout of 10,000 vaccines administered at the Kern County Fairgrounds walk through vaccine clinic. As of Wednesday, the fairgrounds vaccine clinic will be seeing some changes take place.

The Kern County Department of Public Health is preparing for more record-breaking numbers this week because today is the start of the drive-through vaccination clinic. They are prepared to vaccinate 17,000 individuals total at the fairgrounds. They will be using the Pfizer vaccine.