Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The community is showing support for a street vendor who was attacked by a panhandler on Rosedale Highway over the weekend.

The Baez family was driving on Rosedale Highway when they say Felicito Chavez being attacked in the area between Buck Owens Boulevard and Oak Street. Chavez was selling flowers along the road, when an unidentified man tossed the flowers into the road and went after Chavez.