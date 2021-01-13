Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Incoming vaccines offer hope during the darkest days of the pandemic. The CDC announced today that everyone 65 years or older and those with compromised immune systems should be eligible for a shot. However, the rollout is running behind schedule around the nation. Local hospitals say the task is proving to be a marathon rather than a sprint, even when they have an ample supply of vaccines.

"We have opened it up to all of the folks that have frontline exposure," said Kiyoshi Tomono, the Community Action Partnership Executive for Adventist Health Bakersfield. "Everybody who wants to get it in our facility can get it."