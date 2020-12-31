Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the delivery of health care at every level -- including ambulance service. And now, equipment and personnel shortages created by surging demand have prompted the Kern County Department of Public Health and county Emergency Medical Services to establish new protocols that may change the course of events after you dial 911.

Most of us expect things play out in a simple but dramatic way when -- in a medical emergency -- someone dials 911: An ambulance arrives promptly, delivers the ill or injured person to a hospital ER, and the patient receives treatment. Well, in this pandemic, that’s no longer an expectation we can take for granted.