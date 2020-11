BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- This Thanksgiving is one rich with irony. The one day on the U.S. calendar set aside specifically to offer up thanks comes along at a time of crisis, a time we are more likely to count our challenges and misfortunes than our blessings. It need not be so.

The holiday that brings together extended families like no other -- often from points all over the national map -- crashes head-on into the urgent cries of authorities begging us to avoid that traditional practice. But there is much to be thankful for.