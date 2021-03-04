Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four days after 32-year-old mother Shaneva Riley's death, friends and family gathered at Wayside Park to pray, during a vigil that brought out mourning, anger, and frustration against the destruction caused on Black lives by gang violence.

Riley was killed Saturday night after someone fired into a crowd during a memorial. Riley's mother, Lasheka Hendrix, said every year they gather to celebrate her son-in-law's birthday. She said she nearly went herself, but didn't. She couldn't know it would be the last time she would hear from her daughter, who Hendrix said was her best friend.