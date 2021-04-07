Alissa Carlson’s Wednesday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest state data says less than 3% of African-Americans have taken COVID-19 vaccines in Kern County. Health experts say vaccines will play a leading role in wiping out the pandemic, and the Pew Research Center says African-Americans are less likely than anyone else to take the shots. Today two elected officials joined several local groups to urge Kern residents to get the facts about vaccines.

Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias joined the MLK CommUNITY initiative and the United Against COVID Coalition to bring information about vaccines straight to Kern residents' doorsteps. The groups deployed over three-dozen canvassers to knock on doors and hand out flyers about vaccines. Event organizers hope the campaign will bring Kern residents to a vaccine clinic at the People's Missionary Baptist Church.