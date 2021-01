BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family members of a Delano teen murdered 20 years ago say their emails protesting the parole of his convicted killer went unanswered by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gerardo Zavala, 48, was found guilty in 2006 for the torture and shooting of 17-year-old Eric Jones. Zavala was recommended for parole in late 2020, and while the Governor has the power to block his release, his office wrote in a statement to 17 News, "The Governor has taken no action on this decision, which means the parole suitability finding from the parole board is allowed to stand. Parole actions become final following review by the Governor’s office. Taking no further action is one of the options available to the Governor on parole suitability findings."