BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It's been 55 days since 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West were reported missing in California City. Members of the biological family are raising funds for billboards aimed at raising awareness of the case. One of them is already up in Bakersfield.

If you're driving south on Highway 99, you might see two familiar faces: those of 3-year-old Orson and 4-year-old Orrin West