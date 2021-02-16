Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- Julie DePetro is 52-years-old. She's been a nurse practitioner for nearly 25 years and for the past year, like so many other nurses, she has been a frontline soldier in the war against coronavirus.

That worried her kids but helping people is Julie's life work. Her daughter, Kyleigh, remembers her mom telling her she wasn't going to stop working because this is 'what she loves to do'. But, he disease caught up to Julie right before Christmas. She was in the ICU for four days. She rallied was released and went home.