Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

UPDATE (7:33 p.m.): A Public Safety Power Shutoff in the Bear Valley Springs and Frazier Park areas is now over, according to SoCal Edison.

UPDATE (4:38 p.m.): A Public Safety Power Shutoff in the Lebec area is now over and power has been restored to affected customers, according to SoCal Edison. Bear Valley Springs and Frazier Park are still under consideration for power shutoffs, which could affect 6,601 customers.