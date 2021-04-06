Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — The mass vaccination site at California State University, Bakersfield has garnered the attention of people across California as the CSUB space continues to welcome walk-ins without an appointment for anyone 16 and older.

The site, located at the student recreational center on campus, administered shots to roughly 2,500 people Monday, including a few hundred out-of-town residents. Christopher Amador-French was all smiles Wednesday as he received his first dose.