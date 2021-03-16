Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - She was a personal chef for professional athletes like Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Paul. Now, Ora Frink is using her skills to feed hundreds in Southeast Bakersfield. Frink has followed her passion for cooking since she was a kid.

"When I was 8 years old, I cooked my first roast with carrots and potatoes," Frink said. "And I just based it off of my instinct and what I saw my mom do. And when she said it had good flavor, I knew I was on the right path."