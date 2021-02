BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- If it rolls, flies or floats and the public rides it, passengers must wear face coverings. That’s the gist of President Biden’s new executive order -- effective Tuesday morning -- intended to slow the pandemic that has already killed more than 440,000 Americans.

Trains, planes and transit buses -- along with all federal buildings -- are now mandatory masks zones. And everyone I talked to about the new order said it was a good idea.