Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Fairgrounds will be used as a mass vaccination site in the coming weeks and months, according to leaders with the Kern County Department of Public Health.

300 people are set to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday as health officials initiate a "soft launch." While the department plans to vaccinate a few hundred people per day during the start of the vaccination effort, officials said they hope to eventually vaccinate roughly 5,000 people per day.