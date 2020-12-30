Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday announced the availability of $27 million in grant funding for local communities to put toward combating drunken driving.

The funding provided as a result of Proposition 64 will be administered to local grants for education, prevention, and enforcement programs regarding impaired driving, according to a release. Funding for the grants comes from a tax on the cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis products sold in California since January 2018.