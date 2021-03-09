Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom following his State of the State address Tuesday, saying Californians have suffered immensely under his leadership.

"While I appreciate the governor’s optimism about the people of California, his speech was nothing short of an alternative reality on the state of our state. The truth is, under his one-man rule, Californians have suffered immensely, businesses have closed, families have fled, nursing home residents have died, church services were banned, and children continue to suffer," Grove said in a news release.