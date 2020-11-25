Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday PM Forecast

UPDATE (11/24): Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the victims killed in a double homicide in East Bakersfield as 18-year-old Christian Kwame Howell. According to KCSO, Howell was transported to Kern Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Wednesday evening in East Bakersfield.