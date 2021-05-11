Alissa Carlson’s Tuesday Forecast

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The California Senate unanimously passed SB 389, a bill that would allow to-go cocktails to become a permanent service option.

Currently, the state allows for carry-out alcohol due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants have suffered $16 billion in losses since March 2020 due to pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. Proponents of the bill say permanently changing the law will help businesses recover some of those losses.