Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new plan Thursday calling for an increase in COVID-19 vaccine allotment to more vulnerable areas.

"We need to be there for the most impacted members of our community," he said during a one-on-one with KGET 17's Eytan Wallace on Thursday. "Bottom line is we talk about equity, but we got to deliver on it."