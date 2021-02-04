Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Doctors say coronavirus vaccines will end the pandemic once and for all, and over 100 million people have gotten the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines around the world. But fewer than half of Black Americans say they want a shot. Experts say the pandemic's days are numbered because of vaccines, which stop people from getting sick by teaching the body how to fight COVID-19.

"The Pfizer and Moderna are what they call MRNA vaccines, which are different from the traditional vaccines that used to be a virus that was dead or inactive," said Dr. Ronald Reynoso, the Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Bakersfield. "It brings just a piece of that virus for the body to react to."