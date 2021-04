BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Sheriff's deputies and Stallion Springs police are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy who may be in possession of several firearms.

Authorities are looking for Ian Lundy. He is 13 years old and is described as as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 130 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red high top Vans.