Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A New Year’s Eve crash that killed three 20-year-old Bakersfield men and resulted in gross vehicular manslaughter charges against a fourth has a number of tragic elements. Among those elements: three of the four were exceptionally close and had been friends for years.

It was 11:09 p.m. -- 51 minutes from the end of the most reviled year of our collective lifetime. 2020 was finally on the way out. 20-year-old Devin Atha kissed his mother on the cheek.He and his friends, he told her that night, were going to pop over to a friend’s house, just a few blocks away in west Bakersfield, to watch the New Year’s Eve ball drop from Times Square and they’d all be back by 12:30.