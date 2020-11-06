Alissa Carlson’s Thursday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Coroner's reports obtained by 17 News' provide a vivid description of the crime scene but contain no clues to a motive in one of the grisliest killings to happen in Kern County in decades.

There is nothing in the reports to suggest why 27-year-old Madison Adams shot and killed his mother then inflicted multiple injuries to her body, which he left in the shower of her bathroom before taking her car and driving toward Nevada. He was fatally shot by police who confronted him after finding the car stopped on Interstate 15, south of the state line.