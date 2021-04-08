Alissa Carlson’s Thursday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Sports Shooting Federation says firearm sales have spiked to historic highs during the pandemic, and it's no secret that Kern is a hotspot for gun enthusiasts. As the president takes aim at federal gun laws today, many Kern County residents wonder how new executive orders could impact them. The president's executive orders come after mass shootings have killed over a dozen Americans this year alone. Meanwhile FBI data suggests Americans are buying firearms at a faster rate than ever.

President Biden says he wants to fight gun violence with a handful of executive orders. One would require restrictions on arm braces which allow shooters to hold pistols like rifles. This comes after a gunman killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado using this type of weapon.

Another order requires background checks and serial numbers "ghost guns," firearms sold in parts that customers have to assemble. Experts say the new rules will likely make it easier to track ghost guns down-- but law enforcement isn't finding many of them on the streets in Kern.