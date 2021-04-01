Alissa Carlson’s Thursday Forecast

Bakersfield, Ca. (KGET)- There has been so much uncertainty, stress, sickness and even death amid the pandemic. It can feel like a mounting weight on one's shoulder- feeling like there's no good out there.

Well, Houchin Community Blood Bank is trying to change that, and encouraging you to 'Pay It Forward' and spread some positivity. Throughout the month of April, Houchin is challenging you to do something kind for someone, whether it's big or small. And they're hoping you'll come out to donate as well. To add to the promotion, they reached out to several influencers to town to encourage their followers to donate. If you follow @glamm.by.coco, @Shanehubbardfit, @Mackenziephotography or @averysappetite, you'll be seeing posts throughout the month with a special code you'll give when you donate.