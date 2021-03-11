Alissa Carlson’s Thursday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Opponents of Kern County's new oil and gas permitting ordinance made good on their threats today, filing suit against the county just three days after supervisors unanimously approved the measure. Several groups are taking the county back to court after supervisors adopted the ordinance on Monday to streamline the oil and gas permitting process. Supporters of the ordinance say it will protect thousands of jobs, while opponents say the new regulation could jeopardize the environment and public health. The ordinance allows companies to drill as many as 40,000 new oil wells in Kern by 2036. The plaintiffs say this will violate state environmental laws, further damaging Kern's notoriously polluted air.

"And because they did that, county residents are going to be subjected, in the years to come, to some really bad environmental impacts," said Ann Alexander, Senior Attorney for the National Resources Defense Council. "Really bad outcomes for pregnant women, we're talking cardiovascular disease."