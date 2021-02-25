Alissa Carlson’s Thursday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The state is taking control of vaccine appointments away from counties, launching a website all providers will have to use. But many Kern residents, especially some of the most vulnerable, say they struggle to make appointments. A local group wants to help. Governor Gavin Newsom says the website MyTurn.ca.gov will handle all COVID vaccine appointments in the future, but some say the system isn't perfect yet. It currently lists only a handful of local providers. The state has not said when it will include more local vaccination sites.

"Many other local providers will be onboarding to the MyTurn system because it will be mandatory for them," said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department. "The hope is that once all of this gets online, that we all have a universal place to schedule our appointments."