Alissa Carlson’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It's basically unanimous across Kern County and the world: 2020 was not our favorite year. And though the challenges we’ve faced this past year have not gone away -- and won't anytime soon -- we can at least throw away those old 2020 calendars and pin up 2021.

But was 2020 all bad? Did some meaningful good come out of it? The answer is a resounding yes. And in case none of those good things leap immediately to mind, here is a very brief look back at the past 12 months.