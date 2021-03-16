Alissa Carlson’s Monday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It’s been a year like no other -- 535,000 deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19, a thousand of them, any day now, here in Kern County. Mothers, fathers, siblings, friends -- none of them, to the families they leave behind, mere statistical data points.

How do you assign a number, for example, to Maria Franco? She died Jan. 20 from complications of Covid-19 after falling ill just before Christmas. She was just 64, but with underlying conditions - lupus and congestive heart failure.