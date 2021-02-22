Alissa Carlson’s Monday Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Probation Department said recent searches resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of guns, cocaine and heroin.

Officers searched a residence on Pioneer Drive and found five guns, including two referred to as "assault weapons," as well as 17 grams of cocaine and a "large amount" of marijuana, according to a department news release. Marcos Gonzalez, 26, was arrested on gun, gang and drug-related charges.