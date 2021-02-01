Alissa Carlson’s Monday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) apologized Monday after his official Facebook account posted a political cartoon last week that some teachers and teacher unions found offensive.

The cartoon, which read "while students are stuck at home, teachers unions enjoy the good life at their expense," featured a split screen between a boy reading on an iPad and a woman relaxing in sunshine. The message was part of a longer post in which McCarthy argued re-opening schools is the best way forward for student well-being and success.