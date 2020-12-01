Alissa Carlson’s Monday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elijah Adames, the young boy who saved his mother's life by making a timely 911 call before becoming an honorary firefighter, passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 13, according to members of Adames' family.

Adames received praise from the Bakersfield community in 2018 when his adoptive mother, Jeri Carreras, had a devastating fall. Adames, only 10 years old at the time, immediately called 911. Adames' quick thinking ultimately saved Carreras' life.