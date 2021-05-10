Alissa Carlson’s Monday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Several businesses across town are looking to hire, but finding people to fill positions has presented a new challenge.

At the Carl's Jr. on Rosedale Hwy west of Hwy 99, a "now hiring" sign was seen on the front window Monday, and across the street at the Black Angus Steakhouse, an even larger sign was posted with the same message. In downtown Bakersfield, the Taco Bell on 24th Street has a hiring sign on the front door, one of 105 openings at Taco Bell locations across the greater Bakersfield area, per the restaurant's website.