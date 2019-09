She is an Air Force veteran whose flight path has her sights on Rep. Kevin McCarthy's 23rd Congressional seat. Democrat Kim Mangone of Lancaster officially declared her candidacy earlier this summer for the seat she hopes to win in 2020.

"The reason I am running for office is because we need a representative who represents us -- the people," Mangone said. "The representative that we currently have -- I don't think that he does that," Mangone added, speaking about McCarthy.