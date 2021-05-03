Alissa Carlson’s Monday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old is in the hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. on April 30 on Haley and Columbus Street. The 13-year-old was riding a skateboard and crossing the street outside the sidewalk, according to BPD. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.