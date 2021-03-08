Alissa Carlson’s Monday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The county Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a revised ordinance to streamline Kern’s oil and gas permitting process following an hours-long public comment session where an overwhelming amount of callers asked the board to reject it.

Supervisors noted the demand for oil has gone up in the past decade, and at a rapid pace. Why bring oil in from overseas -- increasing the carbon footprint -- when Kern can produce it cleanly here, several supervisors said.