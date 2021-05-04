Alissa Carlson’s Hot Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jim Ranger is set to perform in the Concert for the Causes fundraiser benefitting three local nonprofits on June 5 at the Kern County Raceway Park.

The concert will also feature Granger Smith, Earl Dibbles Jr. and Joe Peters & Boones Farm Trio. Money raised from the event will go towards League of Dreams, M.A.R.E. Riding Center and The Wounded Heroes Fund.