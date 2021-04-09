Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Weather

The CDC says a strain of the coronavirus from the United Kingdom is now the most common source of new infections in the United States, with 6 confirmed cases in Kern County. Health experts report that the UK variant of COVID-19 is more infectious and dangerous than the strain of the virus we've seen sweep through the county so far. Experts say it's up to 50 percent more infectious than other strains

"This strain does appear to have an increased transmissibility and more severe illness and death appear to be resulting from this particular variant," said Michelle Corson, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Public Health Department.