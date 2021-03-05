Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Weather

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has battled nine structure fires since Tuesday, showing a disturbing trend in a matter of three days. Several units responded to an incident at a vacant building on the 200 block of Bernard Street Thursday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

"They were on scene very quickly," said Michael Walkley, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Fire Department. "Once we completed and knocked down the fire, we went in to start the search. There were no occupants, and we did not have any injuries."