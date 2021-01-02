Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It didn't take long before Kern County's first babies of the new year were welcomed to the world.

Just a minute into 2021, Vivian Beagley was born. She was delievered via C-section at Kern Medical at 12:01 a.m. on Jan 1. She weighed 11 pounds, 11 ounces. Her mother Sara and father Brad say they are feeling grateful.