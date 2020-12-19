Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It's one week before Christmas, and the coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down as one out of every 16 Kern County residents has had COVID-19. Public health officials report 886 new cases and three lives lost to the disease today. That means more than 56,000 people have caught COVID-19 in Kern since March, and 479 have died.

The number of local daily cases is climbing faster than ever. The daily average is now 925 new cases a day. We're just now seeing cases from Thanksgiving, and experts predict Christmas will create a similar surge. 320 are hospitalized with the virus in Kern right now. That's one person shy of our record from the summer months. Hospitals are seeing patients pour in from Thanksgiving, and doctors expect we'll see more hospitalizations around Christmas. That's why state officials are afraid hospitals will run out of beds. AS of this afternoon, there were only 13 ICU beds available in Kern.\