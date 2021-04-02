Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health experts say the vaccine rollout marks the beginning of the end of the pandemic, as nearly 300,000 people have now received the shot here in Kern. But some groups are more receptive to taking the vaccine than others. The CDC says Black Americans are dying from the virus at nearly triple the rate of white Americans, but this community ranks among the lowest for willingness to take vaccines. Fewer than 3% of Black Kern residents have taken the shots so far.

State leaders partnered with a local church, the MLK CommUNITY Initiative and several hospitals to hold a vaccination clinic in Southeast Bakersfield