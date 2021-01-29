Alissa Carlson’s Friday PM Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The film “The Little Things” -- opening today -- has an unmistakable Kern County connection. The star of the crime drama, Denzel Washington, plays a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy. But that’s not the film’s only kern county connection.

There's also Bob Golub, who is a comedian -- sometimes on purpose, sometimes by accident.He was a comedian on purpose three months ago when he did an hour and a half of standup in front of a socially distanced, masked-up, entertainment-starved audience of his neighbors at Pine Mountain Club, the high-elevation Kern County community where he lives part-time.