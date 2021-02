WASCO, Calif. (KGET) -- It’s a rite of passage in the Latina community, and an especially important milestone for a 15 year old girl. It’s a fiesta called a quinceañera and it’s important because it symbolizes the transition from childhood to young womanhood.

Aleena Lopez of Wasco has been looking forward to hers. Her 15th birthday is Aug. 20 -- but she’ll be indisposed. Aleena expects to be undergoing chemotherapy and she may not still have her beautiful long dark hair when it’s time for the festivities.