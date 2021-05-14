Alissa Carlson’s Friday Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer proposed his tax plan Wednesday, promising it will be the largest middle-class tax cut in California history.

During a one-on-one interview with 17 News, the former San Diego mayor called his plan a "gamechanger" for the state. The plan calls for ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000. That, Faulconer argued, will make the state more affordable.