Alissa Carlson’s Forecast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- School mascots are intended to evoke pride and nostalgia, and that has certainly been the case at South High School.

South’s sports teams, since midway through the Eisenhower administration, have been the Rebels, and for several decades that mascot name came unabashedly with the full regalia of Confederate symbolism -- from the Stars and Bars to a cute. mustachioed cartoon CSA soldier.